Gift cards for cancer patients stolen from Fayetteville cancer center, police say

By Published:
Surveillance photo of the suspects (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating the theft of gift cards from the Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center, police said.

The thefts occurred between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22 and the stolen gift cards were intended on being used for a fundraiser for cancer patients at the center, police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Detectives were able to get a surveillance photo of two persons of interest in the thefts. Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the two see in the photo.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the persons of interest or the theft investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Hudson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1058 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s