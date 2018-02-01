Hit-and-run driver drags man and moped in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who they say dragged a moped and its rider, causing serious injuries.

A sedan struck a moped operated by Adam Timothy Dolan, 35, in the area of 5600 Hillsborough Street, police said.

The car’s driver kept going, with Dolan still riding the moped, as well as the moped, dragging along, according to authorities.

Dolan came loose after about 100 feet, and he was taken to Wake Med with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The moped dislodged in the 200 block of Jones Franklin Road, police said. Police said that is approximately one mile from the accident scene.

Witnesses said the car was white, but no other description was immediately available.

