Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in danger, Virginia police say

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police need the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Virginia State Police say Cayla Sue Austin stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She has a lip ring pierced through her bottom lip.

Police say she was last seen by her family. The girl may be with some of her friends, police added and may have access to a motor vehicle.

She may also be in need of medical attention. Police did not add any more details about what sort of danger she is believed to be in.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Luray Police Department at (540) 743-5343 or the Virginia State Police at (800) -822-4453 on (1-800-VACHILD).

