Naked Florida bank robber found not guilty by reason of insanity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge says a Florida man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money is severely mentally ill and can’t be held responsible for the crime.

EARLIER: Florida man stripped naked, threw money after robbing bank, police say

Chief U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore found 26-year-old Alexander Sperber not guilty by reason of insanity following a 25-minute trial on Wednesday. Sperber will remain in jail while receiving mental health treatment.

Prosecutors said a dye pack exploded as Sperber ran from a Regions Bank branch in Fort Lauderdale in July. Covered in red dye, he shed his clothes and tossed money into the air.

The SunSentinel reports that Sperber told investigators a chip in head compelled him to rob the bank, so that he could pursue his career as a comedian.

