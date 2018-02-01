NC county sets record for biggest fentanyl bust twice in one week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Just days after seizing by far its largest amount of fentanyl ever in a drug bust, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confiscated an even larger amount Wednesday.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office seized 3.3 pounds (1,498 grams) of fentanyl while executing a search warrant Wednesday on Flint Drive in Wilmington.

On Monday, a narcotics bust by the New Hanover County Gang Task Force led to 1,100 grams of fentanyl being seized.

The Gang Task Force along with the FBI Safe Street Task Force conducted a follow-up investigation to Monday’s bust. Officials say detectives conducted surveillance on Jonathan O’Brian Sweet after determining he was staying in an apartment in the Flint Road area.

Detectives observed Sweet and Randall Joye leaving an apartment and walking to the area of Flint Drive and Harbour Drive where Sweet allegedly conducted a drug transaction.

A search warrant was executed at 2527 Flint Drive where detectives said they found the 3.3 pounds of fentanyl and a handgun. Sweet had 5.79 grams of crack cocaine and 90 bags of heroin packaged for sale inside his pants, authorities said.

Sweet has been charged with:

possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin

two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

felony possession of marijuana

possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

resisting a public officer

two counts of trafficking opium/heroin

possession with the intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

In Sweet’s first court appearance Thursday afternoon, the state requested his bond be set at $20 million, as his arrest occurred while he was out on bond for 2017 drug charges, and he has a failure to appear on his record.

Before setting his bond, the judge asked Sweet if he had anything to say on his behalf. He then agreed to the state’s request.

“Right now, I think that the $20 million mark is just the starting point,” the judge said.

Joye was charged with conspiring to sell/deliver heroin.

