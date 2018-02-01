NC man holding down furniture falls out of pickup truck, dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man was killed when he fell from the back of a pickup truck while he was trying to hold down some furniture.

The patrol told local media outlets says 20-year-old Michael Lane III was trying to hold down a couch and box spring in the bed of the pickup truck on Wednesday when Lane and the two items fell out. Lane was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, where he died.

Trooper M.T. Bryan said charges are pending against the driver of the truck, and added that neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the accident.

