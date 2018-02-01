NCDEQ secretary calls GenX ‘a great concern’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The leader of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said he will meet with DEQ staff Thursday to discuss why there was a spike of GenX reported in the Cape Fear River in mid-December.

The spike came from water tested near the Chemours facility along the Bladen-Cumberland County line.

DEQ Secretary Michael Regan spoke Thursday morning at the North Carolina Chamber’s Environmental Compliance Conference in Durham, telling the audience the issue of GenX and its effects on the community continues to have the full attention of DEQ.

“This issue of emerging contaminants is a great concern,” Regan told the crowd.

The GenX issue came into sharp focus in North Carolina in June after the state learned Chemours had been discharging the unregulated compound into the Cape Fear River.

Now, there is the news of the GenX spike. During the December test near the Chemours facility, the water had levels 16 times higher than the acceptable state health standard.

“People have a right to be worried,” said Regan to CBS North Carolina. “I think the biggest point and the most important point is we are studying this issue.”

CBS North Carolina asked Regan about the increase.

“We’ve been tracking very closely,” he said. “What we can (say), based on our tracking, our measuring and monitoring, (is) that we don’t believe those spikes are coming from discharge.”

Regan said he will meet with DEQ staff to better understand the cause, be it residual rainfall, he said, or other factors.

Also, attorneys in a class-action lawsuit against Chemours and DuPont filed a consolidated complaint Wednesday, alleging GenX may be airborne and more toxic than previously known.

CBS North Carolina reached the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Ted Leopold, by phone.

“It’s going to take some time to really decipher all of the various chemicals that are in the river and have filtrated into people’s properties and into their homes,” said Leopold, a partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.

Regan said the state is studying air emissions, as well.

