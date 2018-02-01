New cancer center promises conveniences for Nash County patients

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Patients and their families can now experience comprehensive care at the Danny Talbott Cancer Center, according to Nash UNC Health Care.

The new center held a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Patients will receive all services in the center including treatment, palliative care, nutrition support, and counseling, according to a release from Nash UNC Health Care.

“The new center provides a beautiful environment and state of the art cancer care in one convenient location,” said Sterling Grimes, director of Cancer Services at Nash UNC Health Care, in the release. “With about half of all men and a third of all women experiencing this most despised disease sometime in their lives – not to mention all the family members and friends who are affected – we are overjoyed to be able to offer these services close to home.”

The center is named for Danny Talbott, a native of Rocky Mount. He is a football and baseball legend for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a 2003 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame inductee and a cancer survivor.

