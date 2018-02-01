Pair wanted in broad-daylight killing in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are trying to find two suspects after a 31-year-old man was fatally shot at a Durham shopping center midday Tuesday.

Tyrone Stanback Jr., 25, of Durham is charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Darrelle Harper of Durham. Danon Elora Hirsch, 28, of Raleigh, is charged with felony accessory after the fact of murder.

Harper was killed in a parking lot outside a tire shop in a shopping center near the intersection of North Carolina highways 55 and 54 at about noon.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random, police said.

Police are asking anyone who knows where either suspect is to call Investigator J. Barr at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29325 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.

EARLIER: Man found shot to death in Durham parking lot, police say

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: