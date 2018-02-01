Police investigating fatal southwest Raleigh fire as arson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Warrants reveal Raleigh police are investigating a fatal Jan. 21 fire at a southwest Raleigh apartment complex as arson.

Fire officials say the blaze was reported around 7:30 a.m. that Sunday at an apartment at The Summit Avent Ferry apartment complex near the intersection of Avent Ferry Road and Lake Dam Road.

While crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, it was not quick enough to save the life of a man trapped inside.

Warrants say firefighters broke down the front and back entrances to the apartment only to find the victim and a dog dead in its kennel.

Raleigh police applied for a search warrant as part of a first-degree arson case related to the fire, warrants say.

Raleigh fire officials say the fire was contained to one apartment in the building, but they said they did have to evacuate 10 other units in the same section of the building because of heavy smoke.

Fire officials say Raleigh police are assisting in the investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

