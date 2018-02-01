Raleigh police investigating 64 catalytic converter thefts over the past year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating 64 catalytic converter thefts that have occurred over the past year, according to a release from the department.

There were 52 thefts in all of 2017 and there have already been 12 thefts so far in 2018, police said.

RELATED: Thieves steal 17 catalytic converters in 3 days, Fayetteville police say

The vehicles that have been targeted are primarily Honda Accords and Ford vans, according to police. The vehicles have been parked in apartment complexes, auto repair shops and business parking lots throughout the city.

The thefts have occurred on various days of the week and generally overnight.

Fayetteville police said on Wednesday that at least 17 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles at apartment complexes between Jan. 1 and Jan. 29.

Police in Fayetteville also said that Honda vehicles have been the target of many of the thefts.

Raleigh police and Fayetteville police have not said if they believe the cases are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Doug Bacon at 919-996-1048 or Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357).