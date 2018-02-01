Tamiflu flies off Triangle pharmacy shelves

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 100 flu related deaths have been reported in North Carolina and pharmacists across the country are now seeing a shortage of the medication needed to fight the virus. CBS North Carolina spoke with local pharmacists about the availability of Tamiflu in the area.

Wake Forest Drug on Rogers Road was out of Tamiflu Thursday morning, but got a same day delivery that afternoon.

They say Tamiflu has been flying off the shelves and because of the flu epidemic many big box stores are not able to keep up with the demand.

Pharmacist Jessica Creech is no stranger to flu season in North Carolina. She says lately the phone has been ringing off the hook. Most of those calls from frantic parents desperate to get their hands on Tamiflu.

“We’ve definitely had a lot of new patients come in and get it who’ve never filled with us before,” Creech said. “A lot of Raleigh addresses. We’ve had some Franklinton, Louisburg so definitely seeing a surge of out of town customers come in.”

Creech says that’s because some of the big box stores have not been able to keep their shelves stocked with the drug. We called CVS on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

They told us they’re almost out. The Walgreens on Rogers Road in Wake Forest said they only had two boxes of Tamiflu left.

The North Person St. Pharmacy in Raleigh says they have a good supply. Creech says lately Wake Forest Drug has been filling five to 10 Tamiflu prescriptions a day and she’s expecting that number to continue to increase.

“Oh last year I think we had Tamiflu left on the shelf at the end of the season and even from day to day there would be days we didn’t dispense one so the demand for this season has been exponentially more than last year,” Creech said.

Creech says another issue is the cost of the drug. She says the generic form of liquid Tamiflu has been backordered for most of the season, so they have been ordering the brand name liquid Tamiflu which can be pricey.

“It hasn’t even peaked yet so we expect it to get a little worse before it gets better,” Creech said.

Creech says they are out of flu shots and it’s too late in the season for them to order more for this year, but she says peak flu season in our state is from January to April. She says the best way to prevent getting the flu is to get that vaccine before flu season even starts.

