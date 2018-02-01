Teen died two days after coming down with flu, family says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old woman in South Carolina died Tuesday just two days after coming down with the flu, her parents said.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Sydney Danielle Hanks tested positive for the Influenza A strain and that flu contributed to her death.

Hanks graduated from Westside High School in 2017, something her parents tell WSPA was a highlight in her short life. Sydney had previous medical challenges that caused her to have seizures and it’s that condition that her parents believe contributed to her death.

“The strength of the flu over her seizures when she had one and with the flu having trouble breathing it just caused her to go into cardiac arrest,” said Jerry Hanks, Sydney’s father.

Her family will hold a funeral service at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Prospect Baptist Church in Anderson. They ask anyone who was touched by Sydney in her short life to please attend and say goodbye with them.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Control said 84 people have died from the flu outbreak in the state this season, including 38 people last week. DHEC said about 600 people were hospitalized between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27. Flu season usually runs from October through May.

