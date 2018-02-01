Thieves stealing from unlocked cars, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Glenwood Avenue is a popular spot to grab a drink or a bite, but it’s also an area where theives are grabbing stuff from cars.

According to the Raleigh Police Department’s online crime data, in one week, January 21 to the 28, three car break-ins were reported in or along Glenwood Avenue.

“It’s very concerning,” said Logen Hodges who lives along Glenwood Avenue.

Kaylee Polo was surprised to hear the bustling neighborhood was a target for crooks.

“I feel like there is always people around this street. I would have imagined it would (happen) in a very isolated area where there’s not a lot of people and there’s not a lot of foot traffic,” said Polo.

While it’s not clear whether the recent thefts were from locked vehicles, Raleigh police say 95 percent of cars that have valuables taken from them are unlocked.

According to a recent report, a popular item stolen from those car were firearms.

“Is that the most responsible place to keep your gun? I don’t know. It doesn’t sound like it to me,” Hodges said.

Raliegh Police say in 2016, 182 firearms were stolen from cars in the city. Polo worries where those weapons might show up.

“If it’s a stolen gun and then you don’t know who has it so it’s in the hands of a bad person,” she said.

The police deparment offered some safety tips.

• Closing all of your windows.

• Parking in a well-lit area.

• Never leaving your engine running and vehicle unlocked

“You want to take car of your things. You want to take care of everyone around you and prevent as much as we can. It’s all of our part. So take responsibility of yourself and your stuff,” said Hodges.

Raleigh Police also issued a reminder to make sure any belongings kept inside a car are out of sight, saying thieves won’t waste time breaking into a car if valuables aren’t visible.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: