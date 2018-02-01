Thousands stolen during Raleigh Food Lion robbery, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police confirmed a suspect stole several thousand dollars from the Food Lion on Western Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Just after 7:15 a.m., police said an employee was counting money when the suspect pushed that employee to the ground and took the cash.

A witness told CBS North Carolina he saw the man run away with a large amount of cash.

“There’s nothing I could do. I was too far away. There was a lot of stuff in the way. He was close to an exit. I didn’t know if he was armed,” said witness Sean Karp.

The suspect was not armed and no injuries were reported.

