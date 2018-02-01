Timberlake rules out ‘N Sync reunion at Super Bowl show

By Published:
Justin Timberlake
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, actor Justin Timberlake attends a special screening of "Wonder Wheel" in New York. Timberlake will host a listening party at Prince’s Paisley Park over Super Bowl weekend to support the release of his new album, “Man of the Woods." And the overseers of Paisley Park have been granted a temporary liquor license for the duration. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Timberlake ruled out a reunion with ‘N Sync at his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday but says the odds are good that fans will hear his megahit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

The singer says he hopes the show will be a “ton of fun” and will include things “never done before.”

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after the “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy. He was not asked a question about the incident during the press availability.

The singer will be making his third Super Bowl musical appearance — a record. The former member of boy band NSYNC has a new album released this week.

Says Timberlake: “I hope everyone’s dancing.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s