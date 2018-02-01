Warm and windy start to February

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The final day of January 2018 was another cold day with below average temperatures (like SO MUCH of the month overall) but much warmer weather returns today for the first day of February. There were 18 of 31 days with below average temperatures in the Triangle in January, including highs in the 40s Wednesday. Today we’ll warm to near 60 before a cold front late Thursday night.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail today, with clouds moving in by evening as a cold front with rain moves in. The rain overnight into early Friday will not be severe, and it should be gone by mid-morning Friday.

Behind that front, colder air will pour in for the first weekend of February.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. The high will be 60. The rain chance after midnight will be 80 percent.

Friday will bring decreasing clouds after some early-morning showers. The high will be 44; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 40 percent in the morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 42after a morning low of 20.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53; after a morning low of 30. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will bring decreasing clouds. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 38.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer. The high will be 60after a morning low of 32.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. The high will be 65; after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

