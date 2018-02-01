Woman duct taped and zip-tied after incident on plane landing at NC airport, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A woman is facing charges after she is accused of biting, attacking flight attendants as a plane was landing in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to federal documents, Charlene Harriott was on board an American Airlines flight from Dallas/Fort Worth to Charlotte Wednesday morning. When the plane began to land, Harriott got out of her seat near the back of the plane and ran towards the front of the plane, document state.

Flight attendants yelled for Harriott to sit down, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, but she refused.

That’s when the flight attendants left their flight seats and chased after Harriot as she ran towards the plane’s cockpit, according to the documents. They were able to restrain her in the first class section, according to the complaint, with duct tape and zip-ties around her wrists and ankles.

Harriott became more aggressive and bit one flight attendant, which caused bleeding, according to the documents. Another flight attendant was reportedly hit on the arm, and a third was kicked in the leg and abdomen, the complaint states. All three were treated at the American Airlines onsite medical clinic.

A spokesperson says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called about the disruptive passenger and asked to meet the plane on arrival. Officers boarded the plane after landing and escorted her off the flight.

She’s being held by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of assault and battery.

