13 injured in school activity bus rollover in Orange County, authorities say

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Thirteen people were injured in a rollover school activity bus crash Friday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the bus was carrying students from the Caswell County Schools system. The sheriff’s office said there were no fatalities, but they’re unsure of the condition of those injured.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Highland Farm Road, the sheriff’s office said.

CBS North Carolina has a crew heading to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

