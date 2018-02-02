13 injured in school activity bus rollover in Orange County, authorities say

By Published:

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Thirteen people were injured in a rollover school activity bus crash Friday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the bus was carrying students from the Caswell County Schools system. The sheriff’s office said there were no fatalities, but they’re unsure of the condition of those injured.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Highland Farm Road, the sheriff’s office said.

CBS North Carolina has a crew heading to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s