4th man sought in Lumberton bank robbery and chase is caught, FBI says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth thief in a wild Lumberton bank robbery and shootout during a chase last week has now been arrested, the FBI said.

The arrest comes more than a week after four masked gunmen robbed a Lumberton PNC Bank at gunpoint on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The group fled and during a high-speed chase fired at officers several times, and at least one officer fired back, authorities say.

The last of the group, Demetris Sean (aka ‘Boo Boo’) Robinson, 26, of Whiteville, was caught Friday afternoon by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT team.

Robinson was found on Clairemore Place in Charlotte around 12:30 p.m.

Just after the bank robbery and chase, authorities went on a manhunt until last Wednesday, but turned up no suspects.

Then, Jeramie Ross Vaughn, of Whiteville, and Rashad Donavan Young were arrested on Thursday, two days after the robbery, officials said.’

Daquan Pridgen of Whiteville was arrested on Sunday.

The FBI said that Robinson is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, five counts of kidnapping, six counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No one was hurt in the bank robbery or chase.

