71-year-old Fayetteville woman stole gift cards from cancer center, police say

Barbara M. Flowers (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a 71-year-old woman stole gift cards from the Cape Fear Valley Cancer.

Between Jan. 19 and 22, someone took gift cards intended for use in a fundraiser for cancer patients at the center, according to authorities.

Friday, police announced the arrest of Barbara M. Flowers, of the 1100 block of Windham Court. She is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretenses, police said.

She was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond, police said.

Police said Thursday that they were looking for two people of interest in the case, and announced later Thursday that they had spoken to those people and they had been ruled out in the case.

