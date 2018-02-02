At least 1 dead after vehicle flips in Durham County

Photo by George Umbenhauer/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Durham County on Friday evening.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol received a call around 6:30 p.m. near the 3800 block of Valleydale Drive and Wake Forest Highway/N.C. 98, officials said.

At least one person died in the crash, which appeared to involve a vehicle that was pulling a trailer.

The SUV or truck that was pulling the trailer was upside down beside a tree and just off the road in a ditch, according to photos.

Images from the wreck area showed rescue units and the N.C. State Highway Patrol on the scene.

