At least 2 hospitalized after crash in northern Wake County

By Published:
Google maps image

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were rushed to a nearby hospital after a crash in northern Wake County on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. near the southern part of Falls Lake, southwest of Wake Forest.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The wreck happened along Possum Track Road near Raven Ridge Road, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s