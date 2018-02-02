At least 2 hospitalized after crash in northern Wake County

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were rushed to a nearby hospital after a crash in northern Wake County on Friday afternoon, authorities say.
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. near the southern part of Falls Lake, southwest of Wake Forest.
The wreck happened along Possum Track Road near Raven Ridge Road, officials said.
No other details were immediately available.
