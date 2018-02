Authorities looking for woman last seen in Rocky Mount nearly 2 weeks ago

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks.

Authorities are trying to locate 46-year-old Katherine Pierce, also known as Katherine Shrock.

Pierce, a white female who is 5 foot 7 and weighs approximately 135 pounds, was last seen driving her 2014 Nissan Sentra on Jan. 22 in Rocky Mount, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has seen Pierce or knows her whereabouts, please call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

