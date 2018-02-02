Charlotte police officer involved in shooting, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was involved in a shooting in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3200 block Timberbrook Drive near Tuckaseegee Park. Police said the shooting was officer-involved but did not give further details.

Officials said that all the officers involved were OK.

All officers are ok. #CMPD will release more about the incident as soon as we are able. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 2, 2018

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting and no names have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: