Charlotte police officer involved in shooting, officials say

By Published:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was involved in a shooting in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3200 block Timberbrook Drive near Tuckaseegee Park. Police said the shooting was officer-involved but did not give further details.

Officials said that all the officers involved were OK.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting and no names have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

