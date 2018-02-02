Crews battle large fire near US 70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire was active in Durham Friday night along U.S. 70 near Miami Boulevard.

The commercial building fire could be seen from miles away, witnesses said.

Officials said the fire is at 303 Highway 70 Service Road.

The first call for the blaze went out just after 9:35 p.m.

Officials said the fire was at the office for a road construction company named Dragadoes.

Durham fire crews had to call in other counties to help because there is only one fire hydrant in the area.

By 11:20 p.m., officials said the fire was under control. There were no injuries.

