Demonstrators hold sit-in at Cooper’s office over Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Demonstrators are staging a sit-in inside the Gov. Roy Cooper’s office after the state issued a key water permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The demonstrators, who are at Cooper’s office at the administration building in downtown, say they’re concerned about the pipeline’s impact on the environment and the potential impact on property owners if gas ever gets out of the pipeline.

RELATED: NC issues key water certification for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

“The fact that we’re going to come into this building and we’re not going to be moved around is indicative of the level of commitment that’s going to be happening with the pipeline struggle now,” said Greg Yost with the Alliance to Protect Our People and the Places We Live.

Demonstrators say they’re hoping the Cooper administration will change its mind on the pipeline.

Cooper also recently announced a fund for clean energy and rural development to be used to help the environment and expand renewable energies.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: