Despite 17% effectiveness, getting the flu vaccine is key, experts say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The flu shot is still your best defense, but this year the vaccine is only about 17 percent effective, officials say.

Last year in the United States, the flu vaccine was 34 percent effective.

CBS North Carolina went straight to a microbiologist at Fayetteville State University to find out what went wrong.

Kristen Delany-Nguyen knows first hand what it takes to make a flu vaccine.

The microbiologist at FSU helped in the research to develop it back in 2008.

“It’s a massive effort,” said Delany-Nguyen.

So CBS North Carolina wanted to know why this year, it isn’t working as well.

Delany-Nguyen says part of the reason is that researchers don’t know is what strain of the flu will make people sick in the future.

“You kinda have to put in guesswork about which strains are going to be prevalent next season,” she said.

Developers have to make flu vaccines at least eight months before they’ll actually be used.

“You develop a vaccine that you’ve seen in February and March and then by September, it’s changed,” said Delany-Nguyen.

And that’s what she says is the biggest problem this year, a rapidly changing mutated strain of the flu that’s making the current vaccine less effective.

“The most common strain is the one that it’s not protecting particularly well against, it’s an H3N2, and historically we’ve found it’s very difficult to develop vaccines against H3N2 strains, they tend to have an even higher mutation rate than other viruses,” said Delany-Nguyen.

Delany-Nguyen tells said the vaccine would have to be between 40 to 50 percent effective before the public starts to see some change.

But right now it’s less than half of that — all reasons she says why you could still get sick despite getting a flu shot.

Despite the lack of effectiveness, she says the shot can still help lessen flu symptoms if you do get sick.

