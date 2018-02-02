Expect a chilly and breezy Groundhog Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first day of February felt more like the first day of March in central North Carolina, but cold temperatures will return by Friday. A strong cold front will not only bring colder temperatures Friday, but it will bring a good chance of rain before the sun comes up Friday. The rain will arrive late Thursday night and should be departing right about the time the sun comes up Friday morning.

Ahead of the cold front Thursday temperatures made it into the 60s across most of central North Carolina. Behind the cold front, colder air will pour in for the first weekend of February.

There are also a few more chances of precipitation in the coming week. After Friday mornings rain, there is another good chance of all day rain on Sunday. While it is expected to be a mainly rain event, there is a chance that some snow and sleet could mix in early Sunday morning. Rain will be likely the rest of the day and even if there is a wintry mix early Sunday, it will not be a big impact event.

Friday will bring decreasing clouds after some early-morning showers along with windy conditions. The high will be 42; after a morning low of 39. The rain risk will be 20 percent in the morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 42 after a morning low of 20.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53; after a morning low of 30. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will bring decreasing clouds. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 38.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer. The high will be 60after a morning low of 32.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. The high will be 65; after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

