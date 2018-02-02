Family of moped rider hurt in Raleigh wreck urges hit-and-run driver to come forward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh moped rider is recovering after suffering series injuries when a car struck and dragged him about 100 feet in a hit-and-run.

Police are searching for the driver of a white sedan who hit Adam Timothy Dolan on Thursday evening near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Wolf Wood Drive.

Investigators said the car dragged Dolan and his moped about 100 feet before the 35-year-old escaped. The car continued to carry the scooter for nearly a mile, including a turn onto Jones Franklin Road, before the bike broke free.

The victim’s family hopes for help from the community in finding the driver. Witness reports described the car as possibly a white Honda Civic.

“Please let somebody know. Friends, or family, I want everybody’s support,” Dolan’s brother John Goode said.

“The guy who did this, I would hope him do the right thing. Please turn yourself in. You’re only going to make matters worse.”

Dolan remains hospitalized in stable condition. Goode said his brother suffered burns on his arms, torso, and legs, with some skin scraped off.

Lucy Goode said her son’s broken bones include ribs, a hip, his collarbone, and his tailbone. She said he is alert and talking, and is in good spirits given the circumstances.

John Frechette sells mopeds, motorcycles, and all-terrain vehicles at Ultra Power Sports in Raleigh and Pittsboro. He said there is no doubt the driver who hit Dolan was distracted by something.

“Somebody wasn’t paying attention. Somebody wasn’t respecting the road, and they were doing something they shouldn’t have been doing and looking in the wrong direction,” he said.

“These (scooters) are small, but they’re not that small that people cannot see them. So they’re going to have to be careful and pay attention to the road.”

Frechette wants the driver to turn himself or herself in to police. He said the person responsible should be relieved Dolan didn’t die, because they could potentially face homicide-related charges.

“How (this driver) can sleep at night, wondering what happened to the person, and live with it the rest of their life without coming forward and turning themselves in, they must have a rock heart,” Frechette said.

“Everybody should be concerned. It’s a live body out there, and we have to take the respect for everybody, no matter if it’s a car or a truck or a scooter. And there’s more and more fatalities and injuries because people aren’t paying attention.”

He wants this to be a reminder to everyone to be watchful whether they are on two wheels or more.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of this incident is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

