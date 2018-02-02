Free flu shots being offered today at Cary health clinic

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A health clinic in downtown Cary is offering free flu shots today.

Passport Health Triangle will be offering free flu shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their office located at 8450 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 205.

Owner Melissa Wagers told CBS North Carolina she tries to do a community-based event every year. This year she decided to give free flu shots. She said she made the decision because it’s incredibly important to get a flu shot and it’s not to late to do it.

Wagers said she lost a family member due to the flu about three weeks ago after they came down with the flu and died two days later. She said her family member did get the flu shot.

There are about 1,000 doses for the 4-strain flu vaccine.

Wagers said she felt the Cary location would be the best location to serve the community and get a larger number of people to show up.

