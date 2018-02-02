Garner High raises funds for childhood cancer research through St. Baldrick’s

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – More children are lost to cancer in the United States than any other disease.

Garner High School stepped up Friday night, helping to raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The nonprofit is dedicated to funding childhood cancer research.

“It means honoring my son’s memory,” Susan Lowery said.

Lowery lost her son Brandon – a junior at Garner High School back in 2014. The 17-year-old died less than two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

“He never really had a chance to fight, but he was so well loved here that when the news broke that he had passed away the school just bent over backwards,” Lowery said.

Lowery said the school started a scholarship in his honor. Garner High School had already started holding fundraisers for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, but the events took on a renewed purpose.

“I just feel like the more we can make people aware that money is needed for research. It’s just really gratifying to know that I’m helping to find a cure,” Lisa Himes, an organizer said.

Himes and her husband, Bill run the high school’s club called Trojans-4-A-Cure.

As part of the event, they reached out to local businesses and held a silent auction. Then, of course, the main event, volunteers who had their heads shaved.

“It just warms my heart to see high school students who could be out with their friends, going to the movies, doing all of that. Giving up a Friday night to come here and help us raise money,” Lisa Himes said.

“It’s nice to know that people care and they want to come out and support such a good event,” Lowery said.

Bill Himes told the crowd they raised more than $8,500 before the event even started. The goal is $10,300 to fund childhood cancer research.

