It’s no cat cafe — ‘world’s first dog tap house’ opens in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may have heard of cat cafes, where cat lovers can enjoy a cup of coffee and cuddles, but there’s a new kind of business opening in Tigard that’s perfect for dog people.

Fido’s Tap House is calling itself the “world’s first dog tap house.” It combines a craft beer room with a dog rescue.

Owner and founder Scott Porter said he came up with the concept after visiting a cat cafe and realized the same idea could apply to dogs.

“When I started researching the demographics for the dogs I was surprised to find that most people that like craft beer, a very high percentage have dogs,” Porter said.

He wants to show people the value dogs have in society in order to find families for homeless dogs.

While you’re there, you can enjoy a beer and hang out with dogs who need a home or even take one home. The outdoor patio will feature dog demonstrations, art shows, book signings and more.

“Anything that’s dog-related is what we’re going to be focused on,” Porter said.

Fido’s will also donate 25 percent of profits to local dog rescue charities.

Fido’s has already had a soft opening, but the grand opening is happening on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: