Man crawls through bedroom window, tries to sexually assault woman, Durham deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County authorities are looking for a man who called himself a “Peeping Tom” during an attempted sexual assault of a woman Monday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Highway 98 and Valleydale Drive in Durham, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. The area is about 100 yards from Oak Grove Elementary.

“…the man observed a female resident in the home before entering the residence through an unlocked bedroom window,” the news release said.

The man then tried to sexually assault the woman, who is in her 70s, officials said.

“She fought off the perpetrator, then the man stole her purse and phone before fleeing the home,” Durham County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said in the email.

“Preliminary information suggests the burglar targeted the victim. According to the victim, the man referred to himself as a ‘Peeping Tom’,” Gibbs said.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident, suspicious persons or activity in the area at the time in question to contact Cpl. R. Hooks at (919) 560-0887 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

