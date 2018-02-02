Man sexually assaulted 2 women at NC Walmart, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — New Hanover County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of two sexual assaults in a local Walmart.
A Friday afternoon news release said the male suspect sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female in the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road on Dec. 6, 2017.
The news release said he also sexually assaulted a 48-year-old woman on Jan. 19 in the same Walmart.
He was seen leaving the store in a Volkswagen. The car is in the picture attached to this story.
Anyone with information on these incidents should call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHATHAM COUNTY WOMAN HAD LACED GUMMIES, THC SYRINGES, CASH AND GUNS DEPUTIES SAY
- THOUSANDS STOLEN DURING RALEIGH FOOD LION ROBBERY, POLICE SAY
- HOW ARE THESE PEOPLE HITTING THE NC LOTTERY DOZENS OF TIMES IN 3 YEARS?
- PAIR WANTED IN BROAD-DAYLIGHT KILLING IN DURHAM, POLICE SAY
- HELP US DECIDE WHICH BIG GAME ADS ARE THE BEST