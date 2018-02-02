Man sexually assaulted 2 women at NC Walmart, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — New Hanover County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of two sexual assaults in a local Walmart.

A Friday afternoon news release said the male suspect sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female in the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road on Dec. 6, 2017.

The news release said he also sexually assaulted a 48-year-old woman on Jan. 19 in the same Walmart.

He was seen leaving the store in a Volkswagen. The car is in the picture attached to this story.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162.

