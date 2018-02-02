Man found stabbed near Wake Forest Road and I-440, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man who was stabbed walked into a restaurant near the intersection of Wake Forest Road and Interstate 440.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road at 4:22 p.m. Friday, police said.

The man had been stabbed more than once, according to police.

Police said the man walked into Denny’s already suffering from the stab wounds.

The victim was taken to WakeMed. His condition isn’t yet known.

Police said they are trying to figure out where the man was stabbed.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information that could help them to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

