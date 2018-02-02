Mom who left baby in plastic bag for 72 hours gets nine years in prison



ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Harriette Hoyt, the mother who abandoned her eight-month-old baby in a garbage bag outside of a home in Elmira, New York, last August, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Hoyt agreed to plead guilty to attempted murder in the second degree back in December in order to receive a lesser sentence.

If Hoyt had gone to trial and been found guilty of attempted murder, she could have faced up to 25 years in prison.

Along with her sentence, Hoyt will also serve five years of probation following her release. She also signed an order of protection stating that she can not have contact with her child for the next nine years.

The baby, who was found after 72 hours, has been placed with a foster family and is doing well.

