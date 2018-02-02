NC couple nabbed for meth possession and stolen gun, deputies say

COLUMBUS, S.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina couple was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after a vehicle search by Polk County Sheriff’s Office revealed methamphetamine and a stolen gun, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies encountered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 108 just east of Columbus and they approached the vehicle after it stopped at a convenience store.

Deputies made contact with the occupants inside the vehicle, who seemed “nervous and evasive,” officials said.

A sheriff’s office K-9 unit was called in and alerted to the vehicle.

A search revealed methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun inside the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies learned that the handgun was reported stolen from Florida.

Mance Lee Ruvolo, 39, of Mountain Home, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance, possessing a stolen firearm, providing fictitious information to an officer, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ruvolo was taken to the Polk County jail, where he was being held on $25,000 bond.

Mariah Gail Ellis, 22, also of Mountain Home, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance, possessing a stolen firearm, providing fictitious information to an office and possessing of drug paraphernalia.

Ellis was taken to the jail, where she was being held on $22,000 bond.

