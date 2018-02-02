NC man stabbed, killed father following argument, authorities say

Nicholas Benjamin Lynch and the scene of the stabbing (WBTV/Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A father has died after deputies say he and his son got into an argument that led to both being stabbed in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon.

The son, 21-year-old Nicholas Lynch, was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of his father, 59-year-old Oswald Byran Lynch.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tomes Road, off of Buffalo Shoals Road, in Lincolnton.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the father was stabbed several times. He was taken to the hospital with very life-threatening injuries.

The son, the sheriff’s office said, was also wounded and was treated on the scene. He is in custody and being interviewed by detectives.

Officers recovered a large knife used in the incident.

There is no word on what may have led to the argument.

Nicholas Lynch was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center in Lincoln County under a $1 million secured bond.

