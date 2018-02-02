NC pastor charged with 4 counts of indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A Greensboro pastor was arrested Thursday for sex crimes against children, authorities said.

Court documents indicate Kenneth Leon Fairbanks is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious indecent liberties with a child.

Various websites indicate Kenneth Fairbanks, 61, served as a pastor for Faithworks Ministries Inc., a congregation based in Greensboro. WFMY was not able to reach anyone with the church to talk about the case.

Court documents say Greensboro Police have been investigating Fairbanks for a year after four people came forward with accusations.

In his first court appearance at the Guilford County Courthouse, a judge says one of Fairbanks alleged victims was as young as 12-years-old.

Court records show Fairbanks also funds a church in Africa, so investigators consider him to be a flight risk.

A judge ordered him to surrender his passport. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims.

Some of Fairbanks’ family members were in court. His son Brian Fairbanks says he doesn’t think the accusations are true.

“It’s a whole surprise to the family,” he said.

Brian Fairbanks says he hasn’t been able to talk to his father since the arrest. He says his father has been a faith leader for about two decades and is worried the accusations will ruin him.

“I’m concerned,” the son explained. “It can destroy his character.”

Greensboro Police could not give details on the case because it involves minors, but they do confirm Fairbanks has past ties to the department.

In 2015, GPD says he was part of Operation PASS, which provides school supplies to children in need.

WFMY has also been looking into this case for several months. The TV station talked with all four witnesses in October, and all their stories are similar.

WFMY won’t identify the witnesses to protect their identities, but they all say Fairbanks touched them inappropriately.

He’s due back in court later this month.

Fairbanks’ bond is set at $2 million.

© 2018 WFMY-TV

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: