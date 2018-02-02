New pedestrian tunnel planned between Carter-Finley Stadium and NC State Fair parking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new tunnel for pedestrians between two key parking lots should help with safety near the North Carolina State Fair and Carter-Finley Stadium, officials said.

A new $4.3 million tunnel under Trinity Road is expected to be ready for some N.C. State football games this fall, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The tunnel should help pedestrians to safely gain access to Carter-Finley Stadium and the PNC Arena from the Fair Grounds.

Construction is expected to start March 1 on the tunnel, which will be just east of Youth Center Drive, officials said.

DOT officials said the tunnel should be open by Sept. 15 but said there is a financial incentive for the contractor to have it ready a month earlier.

Trinity Road will be closed between March 1 and August 1 while the tunnel is being built, officials said.

A detour route will send drivers to Edwards Mill Road, Wade Avenue and Blue Ridge Road.

