Now NC thieves are even stealing Tide pods

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — It appears even suspected criminals can’t escape the infamous Tide Pod Challenge that has taken social media by storm.

Like many other viral Internet challenges, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the fad started.

But to reiterate a point made in countless news reports, biting down on a brightly colored laundry detergent packet and spitting out or ingesting its toxic contents is extremely dangerous.

On Wednesday, surveillance video captured two suspects enter the Oleander Drive Food Lion around 6:20 p.m., stuff 10 bags of Tide pods into their coats and pants and then leave the store, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said Friday.

A Food Lion employee phoned 911 as the theft was happening.

“I need officers here ASAP. I’ve got an African American male and African American female, and they just concealed a whole bunch Tide pods in their jackets,” he said in the call.

Moments later, the employee apparently tried to stop the woman as she made her way to the door.

“Excuse me, ma’am, I need you to come with me,” the employee said. “I need you to come this way.”

He then said the suspects had run out of the store in separate directions.

Officers responded to the store, but so far have not been able to contact the alleged thieves.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

