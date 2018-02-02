‘Pork Chop’ the elusive Moore County pig captured, adopted by zoo

By Published:

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — “Pork Chop,” the elusive pig from the Lakeview area of Moore County, was captured on Thursday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were able to capture the pig and charged the animal with 10 counts of flee to elude arrest, plus numerous counts of trespassing, loitering and nuisance, authorities said.

The charges were dropped pretty quickly and Pork Chop was adopted by the Aloha Zoo after being placed in the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.

