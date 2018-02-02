Teacher arrested after putting packing tape over student’s mouth, police say

Avriel Ayerim-Ospri Taylor of Wadmalaw Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An elementary school teacher in Charleston County was arrested and charged after placing packing tape over the mouth of a student, police said.

According to a police report, the incident happened at E.B. Ellington Elementary School on Friday, December 15, 2017.

The 7-year-old victim and several witnesses told investigators that while teaching, Avriel Ayerim-Ospri Taylor, 24, of Wadmalaw Island placed clear packing tape over his mouth.

The students told authorities that after Taylor placed the tape over his mouth, she pulled it off.

Taylor is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

