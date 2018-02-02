Teen killed in Lumberton shooting, shooter on the run

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County officials have released the name of the 17-year-old shot Thursday afternoon.

According to Major Anthony Thompson, deputies responded to 240 Offie Jones Road in Lumberton at 2:24 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting.

Deputies found the victim, later identified as Jeremiah Dakota Locklear, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Locklear was taken to the hospital where he later died from the shooting, Thompson said

Witnesses told deputies that Locklear was outside, multiple gunshots were heard and the 17-year-old ran toward the porch of his home saying he had been hit.

Thompson says a person was seen running toward a truck, getting into it and leaving the home shortly after the shots were fired.

Deputies have developed a person of interest, Thompson confirms, but that person’s name has not been released. A motive for the shooting has not been determined and no arrests have been made.

