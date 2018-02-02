Teens hospitalized after eating suspected pot brownies at Virginia high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Chesterfield County student was hospitalized Wednesday after eating suspected pot brownies that were distributed at school.

A Chesterfield County Police spokesperson said a Matoaca High School resource officer was notified that a 15-year-female student had gone to the clinic with various symptoms after eating a brownie containing what the student believed to be marijuana. She was transported to the hospital.

The source of the brownies, which police did confirm contained a “controlled substance,” was identified as a 14-year-old female student.

Police said the student provided brownies to a total of seven students whose ages range from 14 to 17.

Three of the students, two 14-year-old males and a 17-year-old male, were picked up from school by their parents after experiencing symptoms, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Chesterfield County Public Schools released a statement Friday regarding the incident that reads:

The school division is working with Chesterfield Police regarding their investigation, and school administrators have been in direct contact with the families of students involved. Students who violate student conduct regulations are subject to suspension and/or expulsion, and, if the offense is a violation of the law, to prosecution.

