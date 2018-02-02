Thousands raised for family of Virginia train crash victim

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCN) – More than 1,500 people have donated to the family of Christopher Foley, the man killed when an Amtrak train plowed into a truck in Crozet, Virginia on Wednesday.
Foley, 28, was the father of a 1-year-old boy, according to Foley’s employer, Time Disposal.
Time Disposal helped establish a GoFundMe to help Foley’s family.
“We have set up this page to help Mr. Foley’s family, theres no amount of money that can replace a human life,” the GoFundMe reads.
As of Friday afternoon, more than $70,000 had been donated.
Foley’s co-workers called him “a friend and a brother.”
Another Time Disposal employee, Dennis Eddy, was in the truck with Foley at the time of the collision and was injured.
The train was taking members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia when it collided with the truck. A total of six people were injured.
- CHATHAM COUNTY WOMAN HAD LACED GUMMIES, THC SYRINGES, CASH AND GUNS DEPUTIES SAY
- THOUSANDS STOLEN DURING RALEIGH FOOD LION ROBBERY, POLICE SAY
- HOW ARE THESE PEOPLE HITTING THE NC LOTTERY DOZENS OF TIMES IN 3 YEARS?
- PAIR WANTED IN BROAD-DAYLIGHT KILLING IN DURHAM, POLICE SAY
- HELP US DECIDE WHICH BIG GAME ADS ARE THE BEST