Thousands raised for family of Virginia train crash victim

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCN) – More than 1,500 people have donated to the family of Christopher Foley, the man killed when an Amtrak train plowed into a truck in Crozet, Virginia on Wednesday.

Foley, 28, was the father of a 1-year-old boy, according to Foley’s employer, Time Disposal.

Time Disposal helped establish a GoFundMe to help Foley’s family.

“We have set up this page to help Mr. Foley’s family, theres no amount of money that can replace a human life,” the GoFundMe reads.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $70,000 had been donated.

Foley’s co-workers called him “a friend and a brother.”

Another Time Disposal employee, Dennis Eddy, was in the truck with Foley at the time of the collision and was injured.

The train was taking members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia when it collided with the truck. A total of six people were injured.



