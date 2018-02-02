Trio are tied to BB gun attacks that damaged 25+ cars, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested three men they say are connected to a string of BB gun attacks that targeted vehicles and people.

“Since Dec. 15, 2017, more than 25 cars have been damaged and numerous innocent people have been shot by pellets,” police wrote.

The last attack was Jan. 31, according to authorities.

Police were called to the 1400 block of East Millbrook Road at about 5:16 p.m. that day. Police wrote that they found a man “with damage to his vehicle and an injury to the back of his head, both caused by BB gun pellets.

The victim in that case suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they can tie the three to that case and these five others:

Jan. 11 — 2300 block of New Hope Church Road

Jan. 19 — Capital Motors, located at 2757 Capital Blvd.

Jan. 24 — 4800 block of Tapers Drive

Jan. 26 — 4800 block of Tapers Drive

Jan. 30 — 3300 block of Vinson Court

Kennan Joshua Byrd, 21; Malik Keivon Brown, 22; and Keontae Green, 20, are all charged with multiple accounts of assault and damage to property.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

