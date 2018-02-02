TV crew pleads not guilty in fake-bomb threat at airport

By Published:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nine members of a television crew have pleaded not guilty to creating a false public alarm and other counts after one of their devices prompted a fake-bomb alert at one of the New York area’s three major airports.

RELATED: TV crew arrested after trying to pass fake bomb through airport security

They entered their pleas Friday during their initial court appearance. They are also charged with interference with transportation and conspiracy.

The creators of a CNBC reality show “Staten Island Hustle” have said the crew was shooting an episode about a vacuum device used to compress luggage when it prompted the alert Jan. 18 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration had believed the device was a fake bomb. It says parts of the gadget were “indicators of an improvised explosive device.”

“Staten Island Hustle” documents a group of investors searching for unconventional products.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s