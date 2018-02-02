Wake Forest police looking for man who attacked, attempted to rob 75-year-old man

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are investigating after a 75-year-old man was attacked during an attempted robbery Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to a reported assault and attempted robbery in the 200 block of N. Main Street around 8:25 p.m. The victim told officers that a suspect approached him from behind and demanded money before hitting him with an unknown object.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 6 feet tall, 20-30 years old, who was wearing all black. The suspect was last seen entering the passenger side of a dark-colored SUV, occupied by a male driver.

The victim was taken to WakeMed North where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist the ongoing investigation of this incident is encouraged to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.

